'Nutcracker' art contest winners named

The Dalton Arts Project is proud to announce the winners of the recent 2021 "Nutcracker" art contest.
The entries used different media with a "Nutcracker" theme.
The winners are:
• Pre-k-kindergarten: first, Janet Childress; second, Lyda Douglas; third, Camden Reed.
• First and second grade: first, Mary Lois Thompson; second, Avery Luffman; third, Charley Cook.
• Third grade: first, Nola Lofty; second, Claire Ellis: third, Collins Mosteller.
• Fourth grade and older: first, Holly Ellison; second, Libba Thompson; third, Ava Collins.
The winning entries will be displayed at the "Nutcracker" performances Dec. 10-12 and 17-19 at the Colonnade Theatre in Ringgold. Call the Dalton Arts Project at (706) 529-5664 for more information.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.