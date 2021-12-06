'Nutcracker' art contest winners named

Contributed photo

The Dalton Arts Project recently named the winners of the 2021 "Nutcracker" art contest. In the front row, from left, are Lyda Douglas, Camden Reed and Janet Childress. Middle row, Avery Luffman, Nola Lofty, Claire Ellis and Mary Lois Thompson. Back row, Libba Thompson, Holly Ellison and Ava Collins.

The Dalton Arts Project is proud to announce the winners of the recent 2021 "Nutcracker" art contest.

The entries used different media with a "Nutcracker" theme.

The winners are:

Pre-k-kindergarten: first, Janet Childress; second, Lyda Douglas; third, Camden Reed.

• First and second grade: first, Mary Lois Thompson; second, Avery Luffman; third, Charley Cook.

• Third grade: first, Nola Lofty; second, Claire Ellis: third, Collins Mosteller.

• Fourth grade and older: first, Holly Ellison; second, Libba Thompson; third, Ava Collins.

The winning entries will be displayed at the "Nutcracker" performances Dec. 10-12 and 17-19 at the Colonnade Theatre in Ringgold. Call the Dalton Arts Project at (706) 529-5664 for more information.

