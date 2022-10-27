Celebrate the holidays and join the Dalton Arts Project in honoring the 26 years of original "Nutcracker" art by Karen Heid at Dave and Pauli’s Art Emporium, 218 N. Hamilton St. Enjoy the unique story of each year’s painting from 1997-2022 and see how many you remember.
The gallery will be open on Thursday, Nov. 3; Friday, Nov. 25; Wednesday, Dec. 21; and Wednesday, Dec. 28, from 4 to 6 p.m. Drop in after school or before you enjoy dinner in downtown Dalton. You may even see a few characters from the classic ballet.
Our "Nutcracker" artist, Karen Heid is an art educator who has taught at many levels including k-12 schools, higher education, private schools and as an artist in residence. Her work in higher education extends to the University of South Carolina where she was an associate professor of art education (2004–15). Heid has published articles in top-tier journals in her field and has illustrated an award-winning children’s book, "Katie’s Cabbage."
Although teaching and learning at all levels have been her primary focus for many years, she has also been successful as a professional artist. Likely the finest example of her persistent work in the studio is her series of "Nutcracker" paintings for the Dalton Arts Project spanning 26 years.
Since retiring from teaching, she continues to work in her studio, Bear Gap Studios, where she is creating her own artwork, working with various theaters on technical design, painting murals in schools, traveling to festivals to show her work and even taking art classes when she has time … in other words, when Berrien Long, artistic director of the Dalton Arts Project, is not pressing her for the next year’s "Nutcracker" painting. Heid is currently dreaming up ideas for the next "Nutcracker" painting and is honored to be asked to serve the community of Dalton in this way.
The Dalton Arts Project thanks the Pine Needle, the annual "Nutcracker" art sponsor, and the Frame Shop, the annual "Nutcracker" art framer.
The Dalton Arts Project looks forward to seeing you downtown this "Nutcracker" season.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.