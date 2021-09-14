'Nutcracker' fundraiser set for Sunday

The Dalton Arts Project will host its "Nutcracker" fundraising kickoff event, the Nutcracker Tea and Sweets, on Sunday from 2 to 4 p.m. at the Dance Theatre of Dalton studios, 411 N. Park Drive. Mothers, daughters, grandmothers and others are invited to this afternoon of fun, food, fashion and auctions.
The event’s fashion show will feature clothes from Southern Charm, C.C. and Company, Irma Marie, Five Points Boutique, The Studio, The Fitting Room, Transitions, The Cherry Tree, Taylor James, Stitching Bear, Shrimp and Grits, Creative Sewing and the Dance Boutique.
There will be online auctions with more than 50 packaged items donated by local businesses.
All in attendance will create a unique headband for the tea, decorate a tea cake, fill a bag at the Candy Barre, practice modeling at the Strike A Pose station or visit the Salon de Coiffure for a special hair braid. A preview of this year's Nutcracker Boutique items will be available for purchase.
Members of the Dalton Dance Company will be dressed up as "Nutcracker" characters for photo opportunities, and will participate in the fashion show along with younger dancers.
Tickets are $15. All proceeds benefit "Nutcracker 2021," to be presented Dec.10-12 and 17-19. For more information, please call the Dalton Arts Project at (706) 529-5664.
