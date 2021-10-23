October Teacher of the Month

Contributed photo

Hewatt Insurance Agency of Dalton is excited to announce its Teacher of the Month for October, Sarah Ott. She is an eighth-grade science teacher at Dalton Middle School. Ott shared one of her favorite quotes from Paulo Freire: "The teacher is of course an artist, but being an artist does not mean that he or she can make the profile, can shape the students. What the educator does in teaching is to make it possible for the students to become themselves." From left are Ott and Michael Hewatt of Hewatt Insurance Agency of Dalton.