The popular "Off the Rails Concert Series" held during the summer in downtown Dalton at Burr Performing Arts Park has been canceled due to the new coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic, organizers announced Tuesday.
Here is the statement from the Dalton Convention & Visitors Bureau:
"The 'Off the Rails Concert Series' is a staple of live summer music in downtown Dalton. We are all eager to gather with our friends and neighbors throughout the community. But, out of an abundance of care and consideration, the 'Off the Rails' volunteer organizing committee — comprising the Dalton Convention & Visitors Bureau, the Downtown Dalton Development Authority, the Community Foundation of Northwest Georgia and the Creative Arts Guild — has decided to officially cancel the 2020 concert series.
"This is a difficult decision, but the committee wants to produce the best possible concerts without compromising safety or quality. Due to our unprecedented circumstances, our guidance leads us to look to summer 2021 for a full return of 'Off the Rails' to Burr Performing Arts Park. We look forward to future concerts and can’t want to see more live music return to Dalton."
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.