The Off the Rails Summer Entertainment Series returns to the Burr Performing Arts Park in downtown Dalton on Friday, June 3, with headliner singer-songwriter Aaron Lee Tasjan.
Tasjan has collaborated with artists such as Tom Petty, Jack White and Pat Green.
"The format will remain the same this year," said David Aft, president of the Community Foundation of Northwest Georgia. "Things will begin at 6:30 (p.m.) in the Truist tent. At 7:30, the opener band will come on. Those acts will tend to be local, and the headliners will come on around 8:30. Those will be regional or even nationally touring acts. As our sponsorships have grown and our budget has grown, it has allowed us to grow a little bit bigger."
The Community Foundation, along with the Creative Arts Guild, the Dalton Area Convention & Visitors Bureau and the Downtown Dalton Development Authority, present the concert series. The concerts are free, open to the public and family friendly.
Organizers canceled the 2020 concert series because of the COVID-19 pandemic, but the concert series returned in 2021 with great success.
Aft said this year organizers want to "mix things up a bit" and have some returning favorites and some new acts, local performers and nationally-known artists and a variety of musical genres.
On June 3, the evening will begin with Not Without My Muse in the Truist tent. The opening act on the Burr Park stage will be Athens, Georgia-based duo Hotel Fiction.
The series will continue with:
• June 10: Chattanooga-based Amber Fults (in the Truist tent), Chattanooga-based blues and soul band Luke Simmons and the Lovestruck (opening) and Motown/Earth Wind & Fire tribute band Ray Howard Band (headliner).
• June 17: Tromba (opening) and the Sunrise Latin Band (headliner). The Truist act hasn't been finalized.
• June 24: Shakespeare in the Park presents "A Midsummer Night's Dream."
• July 1: Pops in the Park. The Creative Arts Guild Orchestra performs patriotic music and traditional favorites in honor of the Fourth of July. "We will probably have some other acts that night, but I'm not sure what it will be yet," said Aft.
• July 8: Chattanooga-based multi-instrumentalist, singer and storyteller Nicholas Edward Williams (Truist), opener Sweet Leona (comprised of Dalton natives Tanner Cline and Carter Hayes, who are now based in Nashville, Tennessee) and The Jauntee (headliner).
• July 15: Jessie Smith (Truist), CMK (opener) and indie rock band Colony House (headliner).
• July 22: RambleDeuce (Truist), bluegrass/country band Breaking Grass (opener) and Sweet Lizzy Project, a band composed of Cuban-born, Nashville, Tennessee-based musicians.
• July 29: Dalton-based Wes Harness (Truist), Behold the Brave, a rock band composed of Chattanooga-born, Nashville, Tennessee-based musicians (opener) and the Kevn Kinney Band, a rock band fronted by Drivin N Cryin lead singer Kevn Kinney.
