The Off the Rails Summer Entertainment Series returns to the Burr Performing Arts Park in downtown Dalton on Friday, June 2, with headliner Steelin’ Peaches — An Allman Brothers Revue.
“The scale and scope of the concert series continues to grow,” said David Aft, president of the Community Foundation of Northwest Georgia, one of the event’s organizers. “Certainly Burr Park has been a wonderful host. We are glad to continue using that venue, and our sponsorships have been absolutely wonderful this year.”
The Community Foundation, along with the Creative Arts Guild, the Dalton Area Convention and Visitors Bureau and the Downtown Dalton Development Authority, present the series. The events are free, open to the public and family friendly. Typically the first act takes the stage in the Truist tent around 6:30 p.m. The opening act will start on the main stage around 7:30, and the headliner will take the main stage around 8:30.
“One thing we learned loud and clear from some market research we did last year is that people love bands that play music they are familiar with,” said Aft. “We added some tribute-type bands to the roster this year. Obviously, our opening show will be an Allman Brothers Band tribute band. We’ve also got one of the best, if not the best, touring Fleetwood Mac celebration bands. and at the end of the summer we’ll have a very good Beach Boys tribute band.”
Shakespeare in Burr Park returns on Friday, June 23, with “Two Gentlemen of Verona (Tennessee).”
The popular Pops in the Park will return on June 30, the Friday before Independence Day, with the Creative Arts Guild Chamber Orchestra performing patriotic favorites.
The complete lineup is:
• June 2: Sam Steadman in the Truist tent, Nicholas Edwards Williams Quintet and Steelin’ Peaches — An Allman Brothers Revue. The hosts are Barrett Properties and Starr Matthews.
• June 9: Dre Hilton in the Truist tent, Kamp and the Regina Troupe Trio, a jazz/soul group from Atlanta. The hosts are the Dalton/Whitfield NAACP and the Community Foundation.
• June 16: Grupo Triples in the Truist tent, Uriel UMC and Banda Santa Cecilia, a Los Angeles, California-based band that plays bossa nova and boleros. The hosts are Believe Greater Dalton and Dalton State College.
• June 23: Shakespeare in Burr Park, “Two Gentlemen of Verona (Tennessee).” The grounds will open at 6 p.m. and the performance starts at 8. The host is the Conasauga Shakespeare Coalition.
• June 30: Pops in the Park, with the Creative Arts Guild Chamber Orchestra performing patriotic favorites. The grounds will open at 6:30 p.m. and the performance starts at 8:30. The host is the Creative Arts Guild.
• July 7: Seth David Coley and the Rabbit Valley Boys in the Truist tent, Jericho Rose and Chattanooga-based country music singer Brandon Davis. The hosts are Alliant Health Plans and Coldwell Banker.
• July 14: Kilough in the Truist tent, Tophouse and The Arcadian Wild, a Nashville, Tennessee-based folk band. The host is Shaw Industries.
• July 21: Joe Vidalez in the Truist tent, Shugah Munny and Rumours — A Fleetwood Mac Tribute. The host is Hamilton Health Care System.
• July 28: As Seen on TV in the Truist tent, Remembering January and Sail On: The Beach Boys Tribute. The hosts are the Tom Durkan Family and Mountain Creek Harley Davidson.
• Aug. 4: Kelsi Westfall in the Truist tent, Live Out Loud and The Core. The host is Helton Tire.
• Sept. 15: The Whole Fam Damily, a Dalton-based band. This concert starts at 5 p.m. The Dalton Area Convention and Visitors Bureau is the host.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.