The Dalton Convention & Visitors Bureau (CVB) reports that 2022 was a record-breaking year for tourism in Dalton-Whitfield. The 2022 hotel/motel tax collections, a tax that typically only visitors pay, for city and county combined were $2,053,899.20.
“The collections are used as a gauge of our efforts for our community and are used to help fund city/county projects,” said Margaret Thigpen, director of tourism.
“The highest collections prior to 2022 was $1,816,011 in 2018”, said Thigpen.
In addition to the hotel/motel tax collections, the CVB reported 69 groups chose Dalton-Whitfield for their sport/meeting event, 8,934 guestroom nights were picked up and $66,000 in marketing grants were granted which brought in $6 million in total economic impact.
“Our success in 2022 would not have been accomplished without the Dalton Convention Center, Dalton Parks and Recreation, and Whitfield County Parks and Recreation,” said Thigpen.
The 2023 year is well underway as groups typically book six months to a year or two in advance.
