Officials hope videos will sell people on Whitfield County

When people look for information on Whitfield County, one place they turn to is the website of the county government (whitfieldcountyga.com).
"Over 60% of the traffic to our website is, I think, from outside Georgia, definitely outside of the area," said county Board of Commissioners Chairman Jevin Jensen.
"We want to make a good impression on those people and show off what our county has to offer," Jensen said.
Earlier this year, the county commissioners approved an agreement with CGI Digital of Boca Raton, Florida, to produce a series of videos that show off different aspects of the county. The county website will post a link to a site created by CGI Digital that hosts the videos.
"Each one is a minute, a minute-and-a-half long," said Jensen. "There's six or seven of them, each on a different topic — an introduction, economic development, quality of life, education."
Jensen viewed and approved the videos Wednesday. He said he doesn't know when they will be posted but it should be soon.
The county didn't pay anything for the videos. CGI Digital will finance them by selling ads on the site that hosts the videos.
"It's free to the county," Jensen said. "They make money by selling advertising to local companies. You have to be headquartered in Whitfield County and have a presence in Whitfield County."
The city of Dalton has had a similar agreement with CGI Digital since 2009. To view the city's videos, go to the city's website, daltonga.gov, and click on "Video Tour." That takes visitors to a site with eight videos about the city: a welcome; city services; community organizations; economic development; education; healthy living and quality of life; real estate; and tourism. The videos are updated annually if needed.
City of Dalton Communications Director Bruce Frazier said he couldn't immediately say how many times those videos have been viewed nor where the people clicking on them are from.
Mayor David Pennington said the fact the city has kept the deal with CGI Digital indicates city officials are happy with the videos it has produced.
"I do think we can do a better job with our website," he said. "I've asked our administration to work on that. I'd like to get even more content on there. In particular, I want to get more information on our recreation department."
CGI Digital's website (cgidigital.com) said the company was formed in 1987 to work with small and medium-size cities, and its eLocalLink division "produces tens of thousands of cost-free videos for municipalities across the country and supports those programs through local business sponsorships, bringing the community together around this widely-viewed showcase."
