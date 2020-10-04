Officials say Dug Gap Battle Road repairs going well, expected to be complete in about two weeks

Repairs to a failed slope on Dug Gap Battle Road near the Dalton Convention Center could be completed in "about two weeks," Dalton Public Works Department Director Andrew Parker said.
Parker briefed members of the Dalton Public Works Committee on the project at their meeting on Friday. The committee includes City Council members Tyree Goodlett and Annalee Harlan.
"We are about 50% to 60% complete," Parker said.
To stabilize the slope, contractors are driving almost 400 nails into the face of the slope. They are then attaching a heavy duty chainlink mesh to the nails to hold the soil.
"The contract called for driving the nails 18 feet into the soil or until they found solid material," said Parker. "They have found solid material between eight and 10 feet deep, so the nails have not had to be as originally anticipated. We expect the project will come in at or below budget."
The Georgia Department of Transportation has committed to funding up to $400,000 or 70% of the project cost, whichever is less, because it is an emergency project.
The City Council in August approved a $491,008 contract with GeoStabilization International, a firm headquartered in Commerce City, Colorado, to install the nails and the steel mesh. That contract is a "unit price contract," meaning that if the contractors don't use as many work items as planned the costs will be less.
Council members approved a $213,979 contract with Northwest Georgia Paving of Calhoun to grade the slope.
On Easter Sunday, Dalton received 6.31 inches of rain in 11 hours, causing a large mudslide that brought mud, rocks and trees onto Dug Gap Battle Road. The Public Works Department cleaned up the debris and put up barriers to reduce further erosion of the slope.
