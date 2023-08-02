With the sun out and the weather warm, people and pets are spending more time outdoors, and that increases their chances of encountering wild animals.
And some of those animals may carry rabies. Local and state officials are offering advice on what to do if you encounter an animal that is acting strange and may have rabies.
Local animal control departments don’t typically handle wild animals unless there is an emergency. That is the role of the Georgia Department of Natural Resources (DNR).
“If you observe an animal that is exhibiting unusual behavior, such as aggression or approaching people, report it,” said Melissa Cummings, a communications/outreach specialist with DNR’s Wildlife Resources Division. “(People) are welcome to contact our office. The Georgia DNR Wildlife Resources Division office that would oversee Dalton (Whitfield County) is in Armuchee (Floyd County) and the number is (706) 295-6041 (https://georgiawildlife.com/about/contact#gm).”
Cummings said if it is an emergency people should call 911. and she advises that all pets and other domestic animals should be vaccinated for rabies.
Jennifer King, public information officer for the North Georgia Health District, said the county environmental health office “doesn’t usually get involved in these cases unless there was human or domestic animal exposure.”
“As always, public health recommendations are to maintain rabies vaccinations in all domestic animals, and to avoid contact with any wildlife,” she said. “But be especially cautious of any animal that seems sickly or is behaving strangely, such as normally passive animals that suddenly are aggressive or ones that are normally energetic but become passive.
“Avoid any animal that is foaming at the mouth or has wet and matted hair on its face, is walking strangely, is making unusual, high-pitched sounds, is oblivious to noises or nearby movement, or has discharge coming from its eyes or mouth. Also, be wary of nocturnal animals that are on the move during the day — this does not always mean they are sick, but it could be an indication of illness.”
King said if a person or pet has been in contact with any wildlife or unfamiliar animals, particularly if they have been bitten or scratched, they should wash any wounds immediately with soap and water and see a healthcare provider or veterinarian as soon as possible and notify the environmental health office to determine their risk for rabies or other illnesses.
In Whitfield County, call (706) 272-2005, and in Murray County, call (706) 695-0266, ext. 371.
Raccoons along with foxes, skunks and bats are considered a primary carrier of the rabies virus in the U.S. Any warm-blooded animal can carry rabies, but these are the ones that are called the “rabies vector species.”
“It’s also important to note that, unlike most other animals that carry rabies, many types of bats have very small teeth and talons that often leave marks that disappear quickly,” said King. “If a bat is found in someone’s home, especially if they’re not sure if they’ve been bitten or scratched, such as during their sleep, they need to seek medical advice to be safe.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.