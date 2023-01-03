It could be weeks before authorities can release the identity of a man found dead after an 18-wheeler trailer burned on Friday, according to a city of Dalton spokesman.
"Unfortunately, his body was badly burned and we are going to have to wait for the state crime lab to positively identify the body before we are certain who it is," said city Communications Director Bruce Frazier. "Investigators do have an idea of who it is, but we will not be releasing identity info until we are positive and next of kin have also been notified."
Investigators say the deceased is apparently a homeless man who had been sleeping in the trailer at 108 S. Glenwood Ave.
The cause of the fire is still under investigation. Frazier said at this time there is no suspicion of foul play.
