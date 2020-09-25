A traffic reminder for next week in the Dalton/Whitfield County area.
A maintenance project for railroad crossings on the CSX line will be taking place, starting on Monday. The following crossings will be closed during parts of the next week:
• East Emery Street (double track), Dalton
• East Morris Street (double track), Dalton
• West Hawthorne Street, Dalton
• Nprth Selvidge Street, Dalton
• West Tyler Street, Dalton
• Willowdale Road, Dalton
• Beaver Road
• Lake Katherine Road
• Oak Street, Tunnel Hill
Detour signage will be posted to direct drivers around the affected areas, but motorists should plan alternate routes to avoid delays.
