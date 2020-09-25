NOI

A traffic reminder for next week in the Dalton/Whitfield County area.

A maintenance project for railroad crossings on the CSX line will be taking place, starting on Monday. The following crossings will be closed during parts of the next week:

• East Emery Street (double track), Dalton

• East Morris Street (double track), Dalton

• West Hawthorne Street, Dalton

• Nprth Selvidge Street, Dalton

• West Tyler Street, Dalton

• Willowdale Road, Dalton

• Beaver Road

• Lake Katherine Road

• Oak Street, Tunnel Hill

Detour signage will be posted to direct drivers around the affected areas, but motorists should plan alternate routes to avoid delays.

