Officials warn of treating COVID-19 with 'bleach-like cleaner'

ATLANTA — The Georgia Department of Public Health has received reports of Georgians using “bleach-like” cleaner to treat COVID-19.
Gov. Brian Kemp's office warned this week of reports that individuals are using diluted chlorine dioxide to combat the coronavirus. If ingested, the cleaner can cause severe adverse reactions, Kemp's office said, including death.
Chlorine dioxide products have not been proven to be safe for any use. Products are being marketed under various names including MSS, Miracle Mineral Solution, Master Mineral Solution, Water Purification Solution, CDS and Aqueous Chlorine Dioxide.
Ingesting the cleaning agent can cause respiratory failure, potentially fatal abnormal heart patterns, low blood pressure, liver failure, low blood cell counts, vomiting and diarrhea, according to health officials.
In April, the Georgia Poison Center reported two Georgia men drank liquid cleaning products to prevent COVID-19 infection. The attempt came after President Donald Trump mulled the idea that injecting disinfectants into the body might ward off COVID-19.
If someone has ingested chlorine dioxide, health officials urge people to call the Georgia Poison Center Hotline at (800) 222-1222.
Riley Bunch covers the Georgia Statehouse for CNHI’s newspapers and websites.
