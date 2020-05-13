Old Lake Road closed from May 18-June 29 for construction

Showers early with some clearing for the afternoon. High 79F. Winds light and variable. Chance of rain 40%..
Mostly cloudy. Low 61F. Winds light and variable.
Updated: May 13, 2020 @ 12:20 pm
Dalton, Georgia
Old Lake Road, off Highway 41 in Tunnel Hill, will be closed from May 18-June 29 for construction.
