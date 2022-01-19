Craig Vaughn was looking over the old sawmill property he'd just purchased in north Chatsworth when something told him to look up. Attached to the bottom of a rafter was a sign that said, “Lest We Forget.”
Vaughn, a Dalton businessman who plans to dismantle the sawmill and claim the aged timber for resale, began to wonder if there was more to the story of the building than just lumber production. His cousin's daughter who inherited the property near the railroad and sold him the structure, Tiffany Beavers, began to investigate.
“My grandfather, Jim Beavers, when he was graduating Murray County High, got an award for being the fastest typist at his school,” she said. “The owners of Fort Mountain Lumber Co. needed a typist, so they hired him in. Before that, I believe the building was built in the early 1930s as just a lumber company. When World War II hit, they were open 24 hours a day, seven days a week, making shipping containers for talc crayons.”
The talc crayons were used to mark metals in the war effort, said historian Tim Howard.
“At that time they were shipping lots of talc to Ohio to use in the rubber tire industry, to coat the molds for making tires — like we flour a cake pan today,” he said. “The talc company also 'sawed' talc crayons, and since talc was so breakable they made these wooden boxes to ship the talc crayons in.
"This company was always referred to as 'the box factory.' World War II comes along, and they are shipping an increasing number of talc crayons to the factories — wherever they were — that were making war materials. Because talc could be used to mark on metal when it was to be heated. It was better than chalk, and we didn't have Sharpies yet.”
Howard called the wartime endeavor “a tremendously big boon to our talc industry.”
“Once the railroad came through, the talc industry could expand,” he said. “But to ship the talc, you needed the box factory to make the crates. It's a classic example of interdependence within a community.”
Jim Beavers eventually bought the company, and designed wooden containers for Carrier to ship their units in, said Tiffany Beavers.
“It originally started as a lumber company and also manufactured packaging for Frigidaire electric refrigerators,” she added. “Then World War II happened and they also made the crates for ammunition and propeller boxes. A cool thing that Craig decided to give to me — because we didn't know what it was until maybe a couple of months ago — is the 'Lest We Forget' sign in the rafters commemorating World War II.”
'Really something big'
Vaughn said his initial research showed production at the lumber mill before World War II was 600,000 board feet a day.
“Tiffany's family was involved in all that, and provided a lot of jobs for people,” he noted. “It was really something big back in the day.”
Howard agrees.
“Another important part of it was that these industries — lumber, talc, plus the railroad — was the first time Murray Countians had a chance to get off the farm and do something else for a living,” he said. “It was a very important part of the economy and the social aspects, too, because you had all these people coming into Chatsworth to work. That kept the little restaurants busy because they had to eat somewhere at lunchtime.”
Woodard "Woody" Glenn is the third generation of his family that has been involved in the talc industry, which he said began in the 1906-07 period.
“By the time World War II came along, they owned three different talc companies, and they all did business with the box factory because they were making those war materials,” he said of his family. “I remember the (talc) crayon business ... a gross of crayons were packed in small cardboard boxes and were shipped to distributors around the country.”
Because of the importance of the talc crayons, his father and uncle were not allowed to enlist in the military during the war.
“They went to volunteer, but were told they were not to be inducted,” he said his father told him. “They were to run that talc industry ... because the shipyards and all depended on the talc crayons because they marked the steel. The talc industry in those days depended so much on the railroad, that was the only way we shipped.”
Howard said the World War II years in Chatsworth are almost a forgotten era.
“Many people today who think only of carpet aren't aware that we had this connection to national business during the war,” he said. “Another neat thing is the company from Ohio sent managers for their (lumber) business here, and some of those people stayed … it was a very crucial part of life in Chatsworth, and it had a great impact.”
