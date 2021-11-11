Ask Lee Oliver why he was chosen as 2021 Veteran of the Year for Dalton's American Legion Post 112 and he keeps talking about veterans that the entire unit serves.
“Our main concern and objective is to help veterans in whatever way we can,” he said. “If it's providing a meal and other things that otherwise they may not have, we try to do it. Some of our members take veterans that are not able to drive to the VA (Veterans Affairs) clinic in Chattanooga. Whatever it takes.”
Truth be known, Oliver works behind the scenes and out front at the Legion, including taking part in North Georgia Honor Guard activities that primarily honor veterans who have died.
“They do around 110 funerals a year, and he's there for at least 80% of them,” noted Post Commander John Wilson.
Oliver is a Vietnam War-era veteran who served in the U.S. Navy from 1963-69, with two of those years on active duty.
“I served on an auxiliary repair ship, the USS Pandemus,” he said. “Repairing mine sweepers was our main objective, and I worked in personnel. During General Quarters (when a ship goes to full battle stations in combat or training), my job was to relay orders through air-powered headphones from the captain on the bridge to other stations, including the engine room.”
After returning to Macon after getting out of the Navy, Oliver was asked to come to Dalton and run a popular downtown eatery, the Burger Chef, from 1974-84.
“Somebody about once a week says 'Tell me something about Burger Chef,'” he said with a laugh.
Oliver also worked as sales manager at North Georgia Toyota, and in 2004 attained his real estate license and began working with Kinard Realty. In 2009, he joined the American Legion, and served as post commander from 2014-2020. However, as one of the members of the Honor Guard who folds the American flag and presents it to the next-of-kin at funerals, he considers that his most sacred duty.
“Being able to be involved with the last rites of a veteran, being able to provide the Honor Guard for them, is very fulfilling,” he said. “It's the last thing a human being ever does for that veteran, and it is so rewarding to be able to do something for that family that's lost their loved one.”
Oliver is also involved in the Legion-sponsored Law Cadet program for youth, which helps high school juniors or seniors learn about law enforcement.
“During a week after school is out for the summer, the cadets go through training similar to responsibilities learned by a police officer, deputy or state trooper, such as traffic stops, clearing buildings, ethics and other facets of enforcement work,” he said of the three-year-old program.
“We're the only ones in this area that has that, but we're trying to get it started statewide. It's a very intense thing for that week, because those kids (simulate) anything involved with police work. It's a real thrill for them, and extremely important. A helicopter comes in, and they go through an obstacle course just like a law enforcement officer would do.”
Oliver has also served on committees that have designed new signage for the post, helped obtain a bus for carrying the Honor Guard and planned a Forget-Me-Not Garden on the Legion campus. He's cooked for the recent Law Enforcement and First Responders Appreciation Lunch, as well.
Oliver is involved with planning the annual Veterans Day Parade in downtown Dalton (scheduled for this Saturday, Nov. 13), and helps place flags on the Whitfield County Courthouse lawn several times each year.
He was asked how COVID-19 has affected Post 112.
“It has dramatically reduced the number of attendees at supper meetings on the last Thursday of the month, and affected our membership,” Oliver revealed. “It's been a challenge the last two years. We haven't been able to have bingo until the last six months, and that's one of our major fundraisers. One of the things we do is help veterans fill out their benefits papers. That's been hard because of the COVID restrictions.”
Reboot Recovery
Wilson said one of the most important tasks Oliver has undertaken is the Reboot Recovery project for veterans and first responders who are dealing with trauma.
“Lee started the Reboot (Recovery) at First Baptist Church and that has done well,” he said. “He's taken on many projects here at the Legion by himself.”
Oliver is the facilitator of the 12-week Reboot class.
“We just got through with our first class in late October,” he pointed out. “We had eight people go through the class, and it was heart-wrenching to hear some of the things (the participants) have dealt with as first responders or veterans. We're going to start another one on Feb. 7 (2022). We're going to start doing it twice a year.”
Veterans and first responders can register for the program by visiting rebootrecovery.com, and get questions answered by calling the American Legion at (706) 226-5120.
Wilson said Oliver would likely have been selected for Veteran of the Year — also known as Legionnaire of the Year — much sooner had he not served as commander.
“He was commander up till two years ago,” said Wilson. “My feeling on that, and the committee's feelings, are that when you're commander that's your job to do it. But now that he's not commander, he's volunteering to do all of it.”
Wilson, a past Honor Guard member and Volunteer Veteran of the Year in Georgia, said the criteria for local Veteran of the Year has nothing to do with former rank or branch of service, but the member who is doing the most now for local veterans.
“Lee does a lot to help veterans, and it's all volunteer,” he said.
To Oliver, it's simple: “Whatever it takes to help a veteran, that's what we do.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.