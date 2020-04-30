Ollie's to feature 22 departments

It's a little bit different opening a store in the middle of a pandemic, says Jerry Altland, vice president of real estate for Ollie’s Bargain Outlet.
Ollie's will open a store on Wednesday at 9 a.m. in the southern end of the former Kmart on Glenwood Avenue. The address is 1205 N. Glenwood Ave., Suite 1.
"We are calling this an opening, not a grand opening," Altland said. "We'll be limiting the number of people inside the store at one time. In the past, our openings have been wild and crazy, with a lot of people. This one will be a little more quiet."
Ollie's offers "name-brand merchandise at drastically-reduced prices," said Altland. It is headquartered in Harrisburg, Pennsylvania.
"We have 22 different departments in the store, from a book section when you first walk in to houseware, hardware, floorcovering and a small nonperishable food department," he said. "We don't run specials. We have low prices 365 days a year. They are always low."
Altland said the Dalton store is 35,683 square feet.
Some Dalton residents said they are looking forward to the new store.
"I've shopped at the one in Chattanooga and really liked it," said Ruth Keaton.
Mary Kirkwood said she hasn't been to an Ollie's before.
"But I've heard about it," she said. "I'm curious to check it out. Maybe not on opening day, but soon."
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.