Those who served with former Dalton City Council member Dick Lowrey recalled him Friday as a man who listened to all sides of an issue, asked questions, did his research and only then made a decision.
"He was one of the good guys," said former Dalton mayor Ray Elrod, who served with Lowrey for about three years.
Lowrey, 71, passed away on Thursday after an illness.
Lowrey was first elected to the City Council in 2005 to fill the unexpired term of Charlie Whitener, who had stepped down for family reasons, and then was elected to a full four-year term later that year. He was elected to a second four-year term in 2009. In 2013, he declined to run for a third four-year term.
"Dick was very conscientious and dedicated to being the best council member he could be," said Elrod. "He always tried to do the right thing, and if he told you something, you knew he meant it. He was a good team player."
Supreme Court of Georgia Justice Charlie Bethel served on the City Council with Lowrey for a little more than four years.
"I've known he and Jean (Lowrey's wife) my whole life," Bethel said. "Dick was a kind and caring person. He was steady and analytical. In working with him, I always appreciated his thoughtful approach. He consistently demonstrated an interest in hearing from all sides of a problem before he made a decision."
City Council member Gary Crews served as Lowrey's campaign manager during Lowrey's first run for City Council.
"I knew Jean a little bit. I didn't know him that well. But during the campaign, we became really good friends," he said. "And when I ran to fill Charlie Bethel's unexpired term (after Bethel was elected to the state Senate) Dick became one of my main mentors, and that continued after I came onto the council."
Those who served with Lowrey recall that he believed strongly in the classes offered for members of city councils in Georgia by the Georgia Municipal Association and the University of Georgia's Carl Vinson Institute of Government. Those classes range from topics in city finance to conflict resolution to dealing with the media.
"I believe he had more training hours than the rest of the council put together at one point," said Crews. "That was one of the things he pressed on me when I joined the council, how valuable these classes are. And in my time on the council, when new members join us, I try to make them aware of the importance of training."
Dalton Mayor David Pennington served with Lowrey during Pennington's first stint as mayor.
"On the council, he was sort of the yin to my yang," Pennington said. "We were different, but I think that's why we worked so well together. Dick was someone I could and did turn to. I'd ask 'Dick, what do you think about this?'"
Lowrey was a graduate of LaGrange College and continued his studies in graduate school at Boston College. He served for many years as president of Smith & Green Construction.
He was married to Jean Smith Lowrey and the couple had one daughter, Kristen.
