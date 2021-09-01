Dalton Public Schools offered its first Esports camp this summer and it received approval from attendees — and their parents.
"We've had a lot of positive feedback from parents, saying their kids came home each day talking (constantly) about the camp," said Hannah Talley, a media specialist at City Park School who volunteered to assist with the camp, which was offered the first two weeks of July in Dalton High School's media center. "It's been pretty interesting to watch, because it's fluid — this camp is really led by the students and their interests — and the older ones are helping the younger ones."
Ariana Pimentel was intrigued by the camp after her younger cousins returned from it the first week talking about "how fun it was," the seventh-grader said during the camp's second week. "They were so excited every day, and I really like video games, too."
Parents "are seeing Esports is more than just video games, and there are so many opportunities with (electronic sports)," said Virginia Luna, an English to Speakers of Other Languages (ESOL) teacher at Dalton High who is the head coach of the school's Esports team beginning this school year. "There are a lot of scholarships for Esports, and (Dalton High) has a game design career pathway."
In 2019, more than 130 colleges had varsity Esports teams, according to ESPN. That same year, colleges offered $16 million in Esports scholarships for students.
Jay Zhou would love to be a member of an Esports team in high school, college and even professionally, said the eighth-grader at Dalton Junior High School.
"I like to be competitive, and I love to practice, especially for a big tournament."
Pimentel was most excited for the tournament at the camp, she said.
"I'll have to practice, (though), because I haven't really played Rocket League before."
Zhou has experience with several games, including "some Rocket League, (but) especially Fortnite and Minecraft," he said. "I came to (the camp) to see if I could meet some new friends and then play games with them."
The camp was "eye-opening for me as a parent and a media specialist," Talley said. If students are allowed to pursue their passions, "we can take a step back, and they'll figure it out."
This is "one of the most fun camps of my life," said Kingston Lavender, a sixth-grader at Hammond Creek Middle School. "I really enjoy playing with all my friends," as well as meeting new ones.
The Esports camp was a rare opportunity for elementary students to interact with students from schools other than their own, Talley said.
"It's like networking for them."
Lavender appreciates that video games force him to "push myself to my limits to be the best," he said. "I knew (this camp) would be kind of competitive, with a tournament, and I want to get better."
He spent much of his week — July 5-9 was devoted to rising kindergarteners to rising sixth-graders, while the following week was reserved for rising seventh-graders to rising freshmen — on Among Us, an online multiplayer social deduction game with a space-themed setting, he said. Of the games he plays regularly, "I'm the best at that one."
Nearly 30 students attended the camp the first week, with roughly the same number the following week, Luna said.
"We're very excited, and we hope to grow more next year."
The camp included an introduction to Esports, information on Esports in Dalton Public Schools — Dalton High's team grows by the year, and The Dalton Academy is offering Esports in its first year — exploration of various games and even "when to turn off the games, get outside and enjoy some fresh air," Luna said. There's also a "safety" component to the camp, informing campers about "digital citizenship."
In only the second year of Esports as an official Georgia High School Association sport, Dalton High School's Esports team spent a stretch ranked number one in the state and reached the state tournament's Elite 8. The squad also doubled in size, to more than 20 members between varsity and junior varsity, from 2019-20 to 2020-21, and added four females.
Esports will only continue to grow, and the new summer camp is part of that effort for Dalton Public Schools, Luna said.
"If we can get them interested when they're young, hopefully they'll want to be" on an Esports team as they reach high school.
