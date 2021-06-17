One person dead, two airlifted to Chattanooga hospital after two-vehicle crash in Murray County

A Chatsworth man died and two men were airlifted to Erlanger hospital in Chattanooga following a two-vehicle wreck Monday afternoon on Smyrna Ramhurst Road in Murray County.
According to a Georgia State Patrol motor vehicle crash report, around 5:27 p.m. a 1999 Mazda B2500 driven by Adam Lamar Harrington, 41, of Chatsworth, "was traveling north on Smyrna Ramhurst Road attempting to negotiate a curve." A 2013 Hyundai Genesis driven by Billy Ray Burke, 37, of Chatsworth, was traveling north behind the Mazda.
The report said the Hyundai "traveled halfway into the southbound lane" and "struck the rear" of the Mazda with its front. After the impact, the Mazda "rotated clockwise, overturning off the east side of the roadway" and "struck a culvert, causing it to vault, striking a tree with its left side." It "came to an uncontrolled final rest facing north off the east side of the roadway."
The Hyundai "rotated counterclockwise, traveling off the west side of the roadway, striking three mailboxes" with its right side. After hitting the mailboxes, the Hyundai "struck a boulder with its right side," causing it "to overturn, coming to an uncontrolled final rest upright facing west off the west side of the roadway."
Harrington was pronounced dead at the scene. Burke and James Martin, 18, of Rossville, were airlifted to Erlanger. Martin was a passenger in the Mazda. Both were listed in "fair" condition Thursday afternoon.
The Georgia State Patrol Specialized Collision Reconstruction Team is investigating.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.