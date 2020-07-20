Online test will replace in-person Georgia bar exam

Chief Justice Harold D. Melton announced Monday that the Supreme Court of Georgia has canceled the in-person Georgia bar examination that was scheduled for Sept. 9-10 at the Georgia International Convention Center.
Due to public health concerns during the new coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic, an online exam will be administered Oct. 5-6 in its place. At that time, applicants will have the opportunity to take the test for licensure to practice law in Georgia. Details about the online exam will be released soon and will be available on the Office of Bar Admissions website (www.gabaradmissions.org).
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.