OptiLink to increase rate for Showtime by $1 a month

OptiLink cable TV customers with Showtime will see their bills go up.

The board of Dalton Utilities, which operates OptiLink, voted unanimously Monday to approve a $1 per month increase for the Showtime suite, four channels including The Movie Channel, to $14.95 from $13.95.

Dalton Utilities CEO Tom Bundros said the increase is driven by higher fees being charged by Showtime. The increase will be seen on a customer's next billing cycle.

React to this story:

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Trending Video

Recommended for you