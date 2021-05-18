OptiLink to increase rate for Showtime by $1 a month

OptiLink cable TV customers with Showtime will see their bills go up.
The board of Dalton Utilities, which operates OptiLink, voted unanimously Monday to approve a $1 per month increase for the Showtime suite, four channels including The Movie Channel, to $14.95 from $13.95.
Dalton Utilities CEO Tom Bundros said the increase is driven by higher fees being charged by Showtime. The increase will be seen on a customer's next billing cycle.
