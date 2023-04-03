Obstructive sleep apnea is a medical condition that affects almost 18 million Americans and can lead to many long-term health effects on the body, as well as overall quality of life, for those who suffer from it daily.
Long-time Dalton dentist and resident Dr. Murrell S. Tull Jr. has recently begun conducting sleep apnea consultations, as well as offering an oral appliance therapy, through his new business venture in Dalton, North Georgia Sleep Solutions, which helps treat obstructive sleep apnea by working as a non-invasive, simple, effective, and successful alternative to standard CPAP (Continuous Positive Airway Pressure) machines.
Sleep apnea occurs when breathing is paused during sleep. Depending on the severity of the condition, apneas can be prevalent upwards of 80 or more times in a given hour, causing the individual to stop breathing hundreds of times a night.
Along with snoring, there are many common symptoms and effects that come along with obstructive sleep apnea. These can range from shortness of breath, fatigue during the day, insomnia, depression, concentration problems, frequent nighttime urination, as well as many more.
Commonly used to help treat sleep apnea, CPAP machines keep the breathing airway clear with a stream of air. CPAP machines, however, tend have a low compliance rate due to the added upkeep and difficulties such as a restrictive mask and tubing, high noise level during the night, and the need for batteries and electricity to power the machine.
With Tull’s custom-fit oral appliance, the small mouthguard-like device fits precisely over the upper and lower teeth and is fastened with hinges in a way that slightly positions the tongue and lower jaw forward in order to keep the breathing airway fully open during sleep.
Tull, who has served the Dalton community for 25 years, grew up the son of a preacher, traveling the country from state to state through the ministry for a majority of his upbringing. Developing a passion for dentistry, Tull received a bachelor of science degree in medical science from Southern Adventist University in Collegedale, Tennessee, in 1991, graduating after three years. Tull was soon accepted into the University of Tennessee’s College of Dentistry, where he graduated in 1995 with high honors, as well as being recognized as one of the school’s top five graduates due to his skills in the field. During his time studying at UT, Tull married the love of his life Danette in 1992.
Following graduation from the University of Tennessee’s College of Dentistry, Tull began proudly serving as a dentist in the United States Navy beginning in 1995. Completing his residency with high praise from his training specialists at Great Lakes Naval Hospital in Chicago, he was selected to become the dentist for the staff of the Naval Hospital in Guam from 1996 to 1998. Following his Naval service, where he would receive multiple service and achievement medals for his work in dentistry, Tull began his own dental practice in Dalton in January 1999, where he has continued to serve the Northwest Georgia community to this day, calling Dalton home alongside his wife Danette and their three children: Brady, Casey, and Kayla.
It was not until years later when Tull would begin to delve into the world of sleep solutions and sleep apnea treatment. In 2020, his father was diagnosed with an abnormal heart rhythm known as atrial fibrillation. The following year in April of 2021, his mother fell victim to a stroke.
“In the summer of 2022, I learned that both of these medical conditions were linked to obstructive sleep apnea, which occurs when (an individual) stops breathing during sleep due to the tongue blocking the airway in the back of the throat,” Dr. Tull says. “Mom and dad went to many different doctors in the Chattanooga area for many different reasons but were never tested for sleep apnea.”
Devoting his time to studying the treatment and testing processes of patients with sleep apnea, Tull began a “risk assessment” with his parents by placing a small ring-like device on their fingers as they slept, which would then send a sleep report to Tull the next day through a Bluetooth-connected app.
“The risk assessment, which was done out of my office, confirmed the suspicion of sleep apnea, so I referred them to Dr. Humayun, a local sleep physician, to officially diagnose them with the condition,” Tull said. “He determined that they both had ‘stage 2’ sleep apnea, otherwise known as moderate sleep apnea. Their treatment options were discussed with Dr. Humayun, who ultimately recommended an oral appliance for their treatment.”
This would soon give way to Dr. Tull being fully committed in helping to treat and prevent sleep apnea alongside his dentistry in Dalton, starting North Georgia Sleep Solutions in the latter half of 2022.
“After seeing what both mom and dad’s bodies were going through from their home sleep test, including their heartrate nearly doubling during their apneas and seeing their oxygen levels drop drastically, I couldn’t get them treated fast enough,” Tull recalled. “I made them both a custom fit oral appliance that keeps their chin in a comfortable forward position while they sleep, which ultimately keeps their tongue from blocking the airway.”
Comparing the prior effects sleep apnea had on his parents with the progress that was made after the inclusion of the custom-fit oral appliance, Tull details the vast improvement made to his parent’s overall health.
“Before being treated with this oral appliance, mom’s average oxygen saturation was 88%, which is dangerously low and begins to affect the brain cells at that level,” he said. “After treatment, she now has normal oxygen levels of 95% all night long. Overall, compliance with the new oral appliance is 85% or greater, compared to CPAP machines, which typically has only 50 to 55% compliance with patients.”
Regarding the different classifications of sleep apnea, it is typically categorized at three separate levels: mild, moderate and severe.
“I like to refer to them as stage 1, 2, and 3, because there is nothing ‘mild’ about sleep apnea, which can and will lead to many major medical conditions such as heart disease, type II diabetes, acid reflux, as well as many others,” Tull said. “If mild is left untreated, it will often turn into moderate, and then severe. In all three stages, breathing stops during sleep.”
As part of North Georgia Sleep Solutions, Tull is currently the only consultant for the oral appliance in the area that is Medicare approved, as well as accepting most medical insurances. On the strides that the new business in Dalton has made to provide an easier way to combat sleep apnea, Dr. Tull said: “I have realized the potential to help many people in our community with sleep apnea and its effects. Everybody deserves the opportunity to sleep uninterrupted through the night like mom and dad are both able to do now. At North Georgia Sleep Solutions, our goal is to help as many people as we can with minimal out-of-pocket expense.”
