Orchard Ridge Residences (formerly Tranquility Senior Living of Dalton) is pleased to announce that Calhoun native Teresa Carter has been named executive director at the personal care and memory care community at 986 Orchard Way. Carter was previously executive director of Orchard Ridge Residences from 2013 until 2021.
“Orchard Ridge is home to me and I’m so thrilled to be back,” said Carter. “I opened this community as executive director in 2013 and recently had the opportunity to come back and join the amazing team here and I’m so grateful for it. The compassion and care that the staff provides to our precious residents is truly second to none.”
As executive director, Carter oversees the day-to-day operations. Orchard Ridge Residences offers personal care and Alzheimer’s memory care services in a one-level living environment with an all-inclusive monthly cost. Amenities like three restaurant-style meals per day, activities and socialization programming, medication management, in-house physical therapy and a maintenance-free lifestyle help residents live their best.
“Many seniors and their families come to us not knowing what to do first when it comes to making the move to senior living. I love being a resource for them and helping people realize that senior living is more affordable than you might think," Carter said.
“We are so fortunate to have Teresa back here at Orchard Ridge Residences,” said Matthew Fox, president of Veritas Senior Living Management Group. “Her experience and knowledge of senior care makes her a perfect fit to humbly lead this community. I am confident that she and her team will usher in a new era of excellence here in the Dalton community.”
Carter, a licensed administrator in Georgia, is a certified dementia practitioner and holds several industry certifications for Alzheimer’s and dementia programming. Additionally, she has been appointed as a delegate for the White House Advisory Board for Seniors in Washington, D.C. Carter has been leading senior programs for more than 20 years in the North Georgia area.
When she’s not providing care for the residents at Orchard Ridge, you can find Carter tending to her farm that has been in her family for generations. She enjoys gardening, spending time with family and experiencing the great outdoors. Join us in welcoming Carter back to Orchard Ridge Residences.
Orchard Ridge Residences is a personal care and Alzheimer’s memory care senior living community that has served the Dalton area for more than 10 years, creating a welcoming and supportive environment for seniors to thrive. With a focus on wellness, socialization and personalized care, Orchard Ridge Residences offers a variety of amenities and services designed to provide residents the highest quality of life. For more information or to schedule a tour, visit orchardridgeresidences.com or call (706) 259-5483.
