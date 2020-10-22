Organizer pleased with Trump vehicle parade

Dozens of vehicles left Bry-Man's Plaza South a little before 6 p.m. on Tuesday outfitted with American flags and Trump banners, and more than three hours later many were still circling Dalton, showing their support for President Donald Trump.
"I left around 10 because I had to work (Wednesday) morning, but there were still about 30 vehicles or so when I left," said Jon Langford, one of the parade's organizers. "It was definitely an awesome turnout."
The parade was scheduled to start at 6:30 p.m. But by a little before 6, the Bry-Man’s Plaza South parking lot held several dozen trucks, motorcycles and cars ready for the parade, and the vehicles began to line up.
They followed a path north on Thornton Avenue, then east on Waugh Street, then back south on Hamilton Street. Some went all the way back to the shopping center, but others drove back west on Emery Street.
People lined the street along the route, waving Trump flags and cheering the parade on.
"Everyone had a great time," said Langford. "We had a few issues with people being nasty and yelling at Trump supporters but that was to be expected, very uncalled for around children though. But all in all it was a great time."
City of Dalton Communications Director Bruce Frazier said "there were no issues caused" by the parade.
Frazier said the city does not have an anti-cruising law and as long as the drivers obey all traffic laws, there is nothing illegal about driving city streets showing support for a candidate.
Another Trump car parade, organized by businessman John Dashler, is scheduled for Sunday, Nov. 1, at 2:30 p.m. It will start near the Whitfield County Republican Party headquarters at 515 Benjamin Way.
