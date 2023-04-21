In preparation for the upcoming Dalton Flower Show May 5-6, Jeane Jones and Joanne Lewis recently held a workshop on floral design/flower arrangements at the Whitfield County Senior Center.
They gave suggestions and demonstrations on several types of arranging, from miniatures to large centerpieces and oriental designs that require only two or three flowers. Horticulture suggestions were given on entering potted plants and cut flowers from a garden.
The Dalton Flower Show is free and open to the public at the Mack Gaston Community Center. There are many ways you can enter. Categories are offered for several size arrangements and horticulture that includes potted plants, indoor/outdoor plants, herbs, groundcover, trees, cut flowers/specimens, annuals/perennial, dish gardens, etc.
Horticulture entries chairperson Kathryn Sellers, horticulture classification specialist Mary Huddelson and Jones and Lewis can help you identify your plant if you need help.
Design/arrangements chairpersons are Brelinda Bolles, Laurie Cope and Jennifer Detweiler.
Judges clerk chairpersons are Laurie Cope and Brenda Griffin.
Judges luncheon chairpersons are Barbara Smith and Amy Weaver.
Publicity chairpersons are Richard Bolles and Julie Dyer.
Hospitality chairpersons are Lisa Callaway, Don Cope, Janie and Mike DuBose, Dyer, John Hager, Charlotte Schuyt and Livia Williams. They can help unload big, heavy specimens, give directions and answer questions.
Judges for this year's flower show are Becky Grace and Fran Myers of the Atlanta area.
"We invite you to enter and or view our show, we have many creative designers in this area," an organizer said. "The judges always comment about how much talent and creative designs we have here. Also we are proud of the gardeners who enter outstanding horticulture. Russ Cooley, Frank Patterson and Jon Whitehead enter the most beautiful roses."
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.