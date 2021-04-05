Ossoff and Warnock praise public school funding in the American Rescue Plan

Georgia’s U.S. senators Jon Ossoff and the Rev. Raphael Warnock announced the allocation of more than $4 billion in direct funding to Georgia’s public schools under the American Rescue Plan, including $14.9 million for Dalton Public Schools, $26.9 million for Whitfield County Schools and $13.7 million for Murray County Schools.
The funding has broad uses and allows local school districts to best determine the needs of local schools, students and educators.
“Children have lost so much this last year, and parents have struggled with school closures. We owe it to them to make this historic investment in public schools so they can reopen fully, safely and better than ever,” Ossoff said.
“After navigating more than a year of virtual instruction, one of our top priorities in the American Rescue Plan was making the critical investments necessary to reopen all of our schools safely,” said Warnock. “I’m glad to see this vital funding flow to Georgia’s schools to protect students, educators and support staff across our state and keep them healthy as we work to move beyond this pandemic.”
The figure for each school district is a rough estimate, as these figures do not include set-asides for administrative costs and to address learning loss.
