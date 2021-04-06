Ossoff announces senior leadership team

Georgia U.S. Sen. Jon Ossoff has announced his Senate office’s senior leadership team, led by diverse Capitol Hill veterans, including several with deep Georgia ties.
“I set out to recruit the most qualified leadership team in the country, and these extraordinary people will lead an office that is laser focused on Georgia, responsive, responsible, effective and efficient. I am grateful for their service,” said Ossoff.
Ossoff is committed to ensuring that his team mirrors the vast diversity in the state of Georgia.
• Rey Benitez, chief of staff: To lead Ossoff’s team, Benitez brings a decade of experience advising Senate leadership. Benitez previously served as chief of staff to Sen. Catherine Cortez Masto, who chaired the Democratic Senatorial Campaign Committee in 2020, and he was a senior adviser to former Senate Democratic Leader Harry Reid. Benitez is a graduate of Utah Valley University and Johns Hopkins University.
• Donni Turner, legislative director: Leading Ossoff’s legislative team, Turner is a Georgia native with more than 20 years of public policy and congressional experience. Turner is an alumna of Spelman College, Clark Atlanta University and Howard University School of Law and previously worked for Georgia U.S. Sen. Max Cleland, Georgia Congressman David Scott and Sen. Dick Durbin. Turner most recently served as a senior policy adviser to the Senate Budget Committee under Chairman Bernie Sanders.
• Chandra Harris, state director, overseeing constituent services: In Congressman David Scott’s office, Harris rose from staff assistant to press secretary and went on to lead the congressman’s Georgia office for more than 10 years. She is a graduate of Duke University and Georgia State College of Law.
• Steven Parker, deputy state director: Parker previously served as political director for Ossoff’s 2020 Senate campaign, senior city attorney for the city of Atlanta, vice president and senior counsel with Fidelity National Title Group, attorney with Balch & Bingham LLP and area deputy to former Los Angeles Mayor Richard Riordan. Parker has also worked as a field representative for California state Sen. Herschel Rosenthal and on statewide campaigns in California. Parker is a graduate of the College of the Sequoias, California State University-Northridge and North Carolina Central University School of Law.
• Miryam Lipper, senior adviser for communications and strategy: Lipper previously served as communications director for Ossoff’s 2020 Senate campaign. Her high-level experience in strategic communications includes service as a spokesperson for Vice President Kamala Harris during her presidential campaign and for U.S. Sen. Tim Kaine. Lipper is an alumna of the Hillary Clinton campaign and the Democratic National Committee. She is a graduate of Indiana University.
