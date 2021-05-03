Ossoff appointed to commission monitoring human rights, rule of law in China

U.S. Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer recently appointed Georgia U.S. Sen. Jon Ossoff to the Congressional-Executive Commission on the People’s Republic of China, an independent U.S. agency created by Congress with a legislative mandate to monitor human rights and the rule of law in China.
“The whole world faces a stark choice between government based on the consent of the governed, rule of law and universal human rights, or totalitarianism and oppression,” Ossoff said. “I will apply my experience investigating human rights abuses and war crimes to expose and demand accountability for political repression and human rights abuses in China or anywhere on Earth.”
Before his election to the Senate, Ossoff ran a 30-year-old company that produces investigations of official corruption, organized crime and war crimes. His team exposed ISIS war crimes, atrocities committed by peacekeeping troops, human trafficking, fraud, theft, corruption, corporate abuses and murder-for-hire.
The commission, which is chaired by Sen. Jeff Merkley, D-Oregon, consists of nine U.S. senators, nine members of the House of Representatives and five senior administration officials appointed by the president.
The commission also is tasked with submitting an annual report to the president and Congress.
In recent years, the commission has investigated and published reports on state suppression of religions, human rights abuses in Hong Kong, the suppression of lawyers and more.
