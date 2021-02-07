Ossoff focusing on bolstering COVID-19 relief

While the U.S. Senate hashes out the next round of COVID-19 relief, one of its new members is pushing for more.
Sen. Jon Ossoff is one of the two new Democrats from Georgia who, along with Sen. Raphael Warnock, helped deliver the Democratic majority in the Senate. Ossoff wants to make good on campaign promises and said he is urging his pandemic-fatigued colleagues to expand their efforts.
Ossoff was sworn in just hours after President Joe Biden’s inauguration, which provided a stark look at the state of the country — 200,000 flags represented an absent crowd at the National Mall, while Guardsmen locked down the perimeter in case of security threats following the Jan. 6 riot at the U.S. Capitol.
The 33-year-old Ossoff told CNHI his top priorities are increasing federal allotments of vaccine doses to states, rushing stimulus checks to Americans and dedicating more dollars to smaller cities and towns that have been previously left behind in bailout efforts.
"We need to move swiftly to pass COVID relief with this Senate majority,” Ossoff said. "And we need to be bold in delivering the level of relief that families and small businesses and local communities need to survive during this crisis.”
In the first round of CARES (Coronavirus Aid, Relief and Economic Security) Act relief prompted by the pandemic, the allocation of federal funds was based on population. Ossoff said cities with less than half-a-million residents are “starved for resources.”
"I am working intensively within the Senate, urging inclusion in this COVID relief bill of direct relief for smaller communities like Valdosta, Americus, Thomasville and Milledgeville,” he told CNHI. "So that local mayors, local police departments, local fire departments, local school systems, local health systems are getting the direct federal support they need to keep serving Georgians and save jobs.”
Both Ossoff and Warnock said they continue advocating for $2,000 stimulus checks for Americans — a prominent campaign promise — although Biden favors $1,400.
"We have to make good on the commitment that we made back in December,” Ossoff said. “$600 was never enough, and the commitment was to increase the stimulus to $2,000 and those checks need to be sent in short order.”
The Senate faces an impeachment trial of former President Donald Trump, which is scheduled to begin next week.
Ossoff said lawmakers "have to be able to walk and chew gum at the same time.”
"I hope that we can discharge our constitutional obligations to render judgment in that trial as swiftly and efficiently as possible,” he said, “to ensure that there is no delay in passing the vital economic relief, an investment in health and vaccines that the country needs.”
Ossoff is the Peach State's first Jewish senator and the youngest sitting senator. The first senator born in the 1980s, he said he gives younger generations a voice on issues that affect them, such as student loan debt, clean energy and criminal justice reform.
"These are issues that young people are especially attuned to," Ossoff said. "And young people deserve a voice in Congress. I'm glad to help represent my generation."
Riley Bunch covers the Georgia statehouse for CNHI’s newspapers and websites.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.