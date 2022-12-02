U.S. Sen. Jon Ossoff, D-Georgia, is honoring the founder and CEO of the Coalicion de Lideres Latinos, America Gruner, for her work in the Dalton community, in the Official Congressional Record.
Gruner has been a leader in her community for over 30 years. She now serves as the founder and CEO of the Coalicion de Lideres Latinos, an advocacy organization that works to advance human and civil rights for Georgia’s Latino community.
Please find Ossoff’s ommendation to Gruner at https://www.congress.gov/congressional-record/volume-168/issue-184/senate-section/article/S6899-3:
“Mr. President, today I rise to honor someone who is a cornerstone of the Dalton, Georgia, community.
“America Gruner has been a leader in her community for over 30 years. She serves as the CEO of the Coalicion de Lideres Latinos, an advocacy organization she founded that works to advance human and civil rights for the Latino community.
“Over the last three decades she has accrued skills in civic participation, mental health and crisis intervention, medical interpretation, nonprofit organization management and voting mobilization to help advance the lives of the people of Dalton.
“She has also become a leading voice for Dalton’s Latino community, using her work as an experienced journalist to uncover injustices and right those wrongs.
“My team and I have had the privilege of witnessing Mrs. Gruner’s impact on the state of Georgia firsthand, and she is a beacon of hope and service in our communities.
“Mr. President, as Georgia’s U.S. senator, it is my honor to commend America Gruner for her service and steadfast commitment to Dalton and the entire state of Georgia.”
