U.S. Sen. Jon Ossoff, D-Georgia, said here Tuesday he and colleagues in the Senate are working to expand and reform a program that helps fund higher education for those in need.
“I have launched efforts with my colleagues in the Senate to make the Pell Grant more accessible for young people in Georgia and more flexible for young people in Georgia,” Ossoff said in a press conference on the quad at Dalton State College.
“I have teamed up with several people in the Senate from both parties to introduce legislation which will allow students to apply the program to vocational programs and technical training and job training to give young people more opportunities to access affordable higher education and job training,” he said.
The Pell Grant helps funds college education for those with financial needs.
“We are also working to increase funding so people can acquire higher education without having to take on this kind of student debt,” said Ossoff. “We want people to be graduating with degrees and technical training, and rather than see them spending decades and decades trying to pay down debt, we want them to pursue their dreams, pursue families and pursue home ownership and start businesses.”
Asked how much of an increase that would be, Ossoff said it would be “substantial.”
“We are still working to see what is possible,” he said.
About half of students at Dalton State College receive a Pell Grant.
“It’s wonderful to have any elected official visit Dalton State,” said Dalton State President Margaret Venable. “It increases the visibility of what we are doing here. But it’s a particular honor to have our senior senator come here. Financial aid is very important to Dalton State students. We are one of the most affordable four-year colleges in the nation. Still, many of our students struggle to pay their tuition, and anything we can do to help them would be beneficial.”
Venable said allowing the Pell Grant to pay for technical training and certificates could also help Dalton State students.
“We have what we call stackable credits,” she said. “A student can earn a certificate or two-year degree from Georgia Northwestern Technical College and then come to Dalton State for additional credentials. We see that particularly with healthcare, where a student will earn a credential needed to start work and use their income from that to pursue additional credentials.”
Before the press conference, Ossoff met with several Dalton State students.
“The Pell Grant helps a lot of students at Dalton State,” said Ashley Fann, an English major and director of the peer education leadership team at the school. “Many of us do struggle financially. We are first-generation college students. It will open opportunities for more students to come here and for the students who do come here to have less financial hardship if it can be expanded.”
Angie Lee, a biology major, said she receives the Pell Grant and it makes it easier for her to attend college.
“I hope he is able to get increased funding for the Pell Grant,” she said. “It will help a lot of students here.”
Ossoff also touched briefly on the situation in Ukraine, where Russian President Vladimir Putin has sent troops into separatist regions of the nation.
“The Russian Federation for the last several months has amassed significant military capabilities along its border with Ukraine and in Belarus, and (Monday) commenced an invasion of Ukraine,” Ossoff said. “I oppose the involvement of the U.S. military in this conflict. But I will be working with the Biden administration to determine what economic and diplomatic costs should be imposed on the Russian Federation for this act of military aggression.”
