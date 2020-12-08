Ossoff says Perdue's refusal to debate 'shows an astonishing arrogance and sense of entitlement'

ATLANTA — Democrat Jon Ossoff had the stage to himself Sunday during what was supposed to be an Atlanta Press Club debate for one of two U.S. Senate seats in Georgia involved in Jan. 5 runoffs. Republican incumbent U.S. Sen. David Perdue declined to participate.
Perdue's decision gave Ossoff the spotlight for half an hour where he addressed several topics ranging from COVID-19 to immigration reform. Ossoff criticized Perdue for refusing to debate.
"I truly regret that we haven't had the opportunity to debate the issues, because the people deserve it,” Ossoff said. "Look, people expect me to come to a debate like this and criticize David Perdue, but it shows an astonishing arrogance and sense of entitlement for Georgia's senior U.S. senator to believe he shouldn't have to debate at a moment like this in our history.”
Ossoff spent most of the time addressing the government response to COVID-19. He said not heeding warnings from public health experts has been the country’s biggest challenge in trying to get the virus under control.
“At the root of our government's failure to respond properly to this virus has been a disregard for public health expertise,” he said. "So I will be listening carefully in the U.S. Senate to the advice of the leadership of the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, based right here in Georgia, and I will be working to make sure that they have the resources they need to contain the spread of this virus.”
Asked if he would support another economic shutdown, Ossoff said it would be “foolish for politicians” to ignore the advice of public health experts working to save lives.
Ossoff also outlined his ideas for another economic relief package, which Congress has been unable to pass. His plan, he said, would include measures that stretch beyond short-term relief.
Additional stimulus checks should be a top priority, as well as direct relief for small and minority-owned businesses, with measures in place to curb exploitation by large companies, he said.
The nation saw this summer mass protests and calls for those in power to address police brutality and social justice. Ossoff said lawmakers need to pass a new civil rights act.
“As a white man in Georgia, I have never known what it means to fear I could lose my life or face false accusation or miscarriage of justice just because of who I am,” he said. “But I do know that that is a daily fear for Black people across this country.”
During the part of the debate when candidates usually ask questions of each other, Ossoff was given time to respond to questions he would have asked Perdue.
After the event, Perdue’s campaign released a statement criticizing Ossoff for not presenting specifics of his plans and only providing “blanket” proposals.
"These are serious times and Jon Ossoff just showed how unserious — and unprepared — he really is," Ben Fry, Perdue's campaign manager, said in a statement.
Riley Bunch covers the Georgia statehouse for CNHI’s newspapers and websites.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.