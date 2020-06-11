Ossoff secures Democratic nomination for U.S. Senate

ATLANTA — After inching toward a majority of votes in Tuesday's Democratic primary, Jon Ossoff avoided a runoff and will face Republican U.S. Sen. David Perdue in November.
The Associated Press called the race in Ossoff’s favor after he passed the 50% majority threshold in the seven-way race late Wednesday.
The 33-year-old investigative journalist and his opponents had to wait for results after the primary meltdown in some places on Tuesday. Some voters faced long lines, and elections officials were still counting ballots long after the day was over.
“We have to keep fighting. This is not a moment to let up,” Ossoff told supporters Wednesday night. “This is a moment to double-down. Because the task before us is a mighty one.”
Ossoff narrowly lost a 2017 special election run for Georgia’s 6th Congressional District and gained national attention for his campaign fundraising. Ossoff has long characterized his campaign as an "all-out attack on corruption in Washington.”
Ossoff said the president and his allies in Congress are leading the country in the direction toward “authoritarianism,” “racism” and "corruption." He called out Perdue as one of the corrupt and “self-dealing” politicians who he said are dismantling democracy in Washington.
"This is the beginning of a new chapter in Georgia’s history and the beginning of the end for disgraced David Perdue,” Ossoff said.
Perdue’s campaign fired back Wednesday night. The senator’s campaign manager called Ossoff “a part-time filmmaker and liberal elite with zero real-world accomplishments.”
“Despite his privileged lifestyle funded with daddy's money, Jon Ossoff’s only notable achievement is spending millions of dollars on his failed congressional bid,” Ben Fry, Perdue's campaign manager, said. “Now more than ever, Georgians need outsider David Perdue and his experienced leadership in the U.S. Senate.”
Former Columbus mayor Teresa Tomlinson and businesswoman Sarah Riggs Amico were the other top contenders for the Democratic nomination. But early in his campaign, Ossoff was armed with major endorsements including those of U.S. Reps. Hank Johnson and John Lewis.
As votes continued to be tallied Wednesday, Tomlinson was quick to claim the race was headed to a runoff between herself and Ossoff.
“Now that most votes have been counted, it appears that for the third time in his political career,” Tomlinson said, “Jon Ossoff has failed to break the 50% needed to avoid a runoff.”
Tomlinson’s campaign even sent out an email calling for donations and support for an August runoff. But by late Wednesday, Tomlinson conceded and called on supporters to rally behind Ossoff to defeat Perdue.
Riley Bunch covers the Georgia Statehouse for CNHI’s newspapers and websites.
