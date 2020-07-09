Ossoff swears off corporate PAC money in campaign ad

ATLANTA — In his first TV ad for the November election, Georgia Democratic U.S. Senate candidate Jon Ossoff swears off corporate PAC (political action committee) donations.
Ossoff, who runs an investigative media company, boasts of his campaign against “corruption” in his run for the Senate.
“Fighting corruption is my job,” he said in the TV spot. “And it’s what I’ll do as your senator.”
In the 30-second ad, Ossoff, who won the Democratic primary in a crowded race, points to his company leading investigations that have “exposed sexual slavery by ISIS, crooked judges, child trafficking and bribery.”
“Truth is, corruption is why politicians let health insurance companies rip off our families and polluters poison our air and water,” he said.
At the end of the ad, Ossoff pledges to refuse corporate PAC donations for his campaign.
The 33-year-old received more than half of the votes in the June primary and avoided a runoff in August. He faces Republican incumbent Sen. David Perdue.
Casey Black, a spokeswoman for Perdue, said in a statement that Ossoff’s "desperate attempt to portray himself as a corruption fighter is yet another example of his résumé puffery.”
Ossoff is "just another privileged liberal," she said, and accused Ossoff of wasting family money on his "failed political campaign in 2017," when Ossoff ran for a U.S. House of Representatives seat.
Riley Bunch covers the Georgia Statehouse for CNHI’s newspapers and websites.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.