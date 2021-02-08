Ossoff to serve on Judiciary, Banking, Homeland Security, Rules Committees

WASHINGTON — U.S. Sen. Jon Ossoff, D-Ga., will serve on the Senate Judiciary, Banking, Homeland Security and Rules Committees in the 117th Congress.
“I came to the Senate to expand economic opportunity, champion equal justice for all and fight corruption in our political system. These powerful committee assignments position me to take on that mission and deliver for Georgia, and I’m already hard at work for our state,” said Ossoff. “I am here to serve, and I ask Georgians to contact my office for assistance, whatever your needs may be.”
The Committee on the Judiciary's jurisdiction includes the Department of Justice and federal courts.
The Banking, Housing and Urban Affairs Committee’s jurisdiction includes anti-predatory lending regulations, mass transit and regulation of Wall Street banks.
The Homeland Security and Governmental Affairs Committee is the chief oversight committee in the U.S. Senate, tasked with investigating fraud, abuse and corruption within the government.
The Rules and Administration Committee’s jurisdiction includes campaign finance and election law.
