U.S. Sen. Jon Ossoff, D-Georgia, is urging Georgia veterans to apply for expanded healthcare benefits through the PACT Act by Monday, Aug. 14.
While there is no deadline for veterans to sign up for PACT Act benefits through the U.S. Department of Veterans Affairs (VA), veterans who file a claim, or submit their intent to file a claim, by Monday, Aug. 14, may be eligible to receive benefits backdated to August 2022, meaning veterans may receive reimbursements for healthcare costs incurred dating back to August 2022.
The original Aug. 9 deadline to apply was extended until this Monday. Georgia veterans can find more information about the PACT Act and apply for benefits at VA.Gov/PACT.
Ossoff championed this bipartisan legislation to expand VA healthcare benefits for veterans exposed to burn pits, Agent Orange and other toxic substances, and the bipartisan PACT Act was signed into law last August.
Veterans across Georgia who have questions or need assistance with their veterans benefits can contact Ossoff’s office at ossoff.senate.gov.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.