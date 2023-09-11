U.S. Sen. Jon Ossoff, D-Georgia, is working across the aisle to support Georgia’s poultry farmers.
Ossoff is working to bring Republicans and Democrats together to pass a new bipartisan bill aimed at expanding support for the poultry industry during avian influenza outbreaks.
During avian influenza outbreaks, all farmers within the control area of an outbreak — even those without an outbreak themselves — are barred from placing flocks. However, only farmers whose poultry flocks test positive for avian influenza are currently eligible to receive financial support through the U.S. Department of Agriculture (USDA).
The bipartisan bill would strengthen USDA’s compensation program to make all farmers in a controlled area eligible for support.
“Georgia poultry farmers help feed America and the world. That’s why I’m working to defend Georgia poultry farmers from the threat of avian influenza,” said Ossoff.
According to the University of Georgia’s Center for Agribusiness and Economic Development, broiler chickens are Georgia’s top agricultural commodity.
The bipartisan Healthy Poultry Assistance and Indemnification Act is backed by the Georgia Poultry Federation, Georgia Farm Bureau, American Farm Bureau Federation, United Egg Producers and National Chicken Council.
