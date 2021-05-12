'Our hospital': Hamilton turns 100 while planning for the future

Healthcare workers have been on the front line for more than a year, putting their lives and health at risk to help others during the COVID-19 pandemic.
Jeff Myers, president and CEO of Dalton's Hamilton Health Care System for the past 12 years, said the 2,500 people who work there have performed heroically.
"During the past year that we have experienced with COVID-19, these people, our associates, have worked under incredibly stressful circumstances," he said. "The kind of circumstances most of us can't imagine having to live with, and they have done it with compassion and with love. They came in day after day and took care of their neighbors, friends and family members. That's what makes Hamilton special."
Hamilton observes the 100th anniversary of its hospital's opening today, and it owes the hospital's founding to another pandemic, the Spanish flu of 1918-19 that killed 675,000 Americans and some 50 million people around the world.
According to "Let This Place Be a Symbol," an official history of Hamilton Health Care System by Barry Parker, who had served as Hamilton's director of community relations, the management of Crown Cotton Mill formed a committee to look at building a hospital for its employees. In turn, they were approached by local doctors and other business leaders and they jointly decided to open a hospital for the general population of Dalton on land acquired by the doctors on Waugh Street between Pentz Street and Cleveland Street (now Selvidge Street).
They broke ground for the 42-bed hospital in 1920, and 1,000 people attended the dedication and opening of Hamilton Memorial Hospital on May 12, 1921. It became Hamilton Medical Center in 1982. The hospital is named for George W. Hamilton Sr., who was president of Crown Cotton Mill.
Lamar Lyle, chairman of the Hamilton Health Care System Board of Trustees for almost 20 years, said that sort of community support has been a constant for Hamilton for the past century.
"When the new hospital was built (on Memorial Drive), the doctors again bought the land," he said. "Our community has always been very supportive. People who care about where they live have stepped up."
Bob Chandler, chairman of the Hamilton Medical Center Board of Trustees, agrees.
"People in Dalton, for the most part, don't look at it as the hospital, they consider it our hospital," he said.
Myers said Hamilton is "truly a community hospital."
"When you look at hospitals today, so many of them are corporate driven, parts of much larger organizations," he said. "Very few hospitals are truly independent and truly integrated into their community. Sometimes corporate headquarters thousands of miles away is making decisions about what can and cannot be done. About five years ago, there were 20 hospitals of Hamilton's size in Georgia that were independent. Today, that number is down to about five."
Hamilton Medical Center is now licensed for 282 beds, almost seven times as many as when it was founded, and during the past century, Hamilton has expanded beyond just Hamilton Medical Center.
In 1986, Hamilton opened Bradley Wellness Center, which provides physical therapy and fitness services. In 1994, it opened Royal Oaks, the first continuing-care retirement community in the area. In 1997, it bought three skilled-nursing facilities: Ridgewood Manor, Quinton Memorial and Wood Dale Health Care Center. Two years later, it opened Regency Park, an advanced skilled-nursing facility.
"We are an unusual organization," said Myers. "We are very diverse due to the evolution of healthcare, as well as the board and management over the years looking at the needs of the community. At the end of the day, we exist as a system to take care of the healthcare needs of the community. It has been a long history of forward thinking and looking at how to fulfill those needs."
Even as it celebrates its first century, Hamilton continues to build for the future.
"We've renovated virtually the entire hospital — patient rooms, cath labs (where tests for cardiovascular disease are done), operating rooms, upgraded the equipment," said Myers. "I'm hard pressed to think of anything we haven't upgraded in the traditional facility. And, of course, we've opened the Peeples Cancer Institute, the Anna Shaw Children's Institute. We just started open heart (surgery). We've done 35 cases in about six weeks, and they have all turned out beautifully. We are very excited about that."
Hamilton plans to open a cardiovascular institute, which Myers said will "probably be the largest endeavor we have kicked off so far."
"It's similar to the Peeples Cancer Institute," he said. "We'll be moving the operating rooms, the cath labs, imaging, the physician practice all into one location, as well as the ICU (intensive care unit), step down unit (which provides a level of care between ICU and general wards), etc. It will be one-shop cardiac care."
Myers said Hamilton hasn't made a final decision on where the cardiovascular institute will be located but the goal is to open it in 2023.
"We started a residency program for internal medicine last summer," he said. "We'll bring our second class of internal medicine residents in this summer, as well as our first class of family practice residents. I believe we will have 30 residents. We have renovated apartments we own on Applewood Drive to accommodate housing for them."
An internal medicine specialist is a primary care physician who treats adults. A family practice physician is a primary care doctor who cares for the whole family.
"This is the first time we have had a residency program," said Myers. "We are now a teaching hospital, and it means a lot. My experience with teaching hospitals is that it raises the bar across the board for the physicians and other staff. When you are teaching residents it keeps you progressing in your practice. It also gives us the chance to get to know these residents for potential recruitment in the future. It's really a win-win."
