Dr. Abbey Overton-Flood has joined Corner Drugs in Chatsworth as its newest pharmacist.
Overton-Flood graduated from North Murray High School in 2015. From there, she attained an associate of science at Dalton State College then received her doctor of pharmacy degree from Mercer University College of Pharmacy in Atlanta in May 2022.
She started working at Corner Drugs when she was a freshman in high school and now has realized her dream of becoming a pharmacist in her hometown. Overton-Flood is married to Marcus Flood and they reside in Chatsworth.
Overton-Flood gives praise to her Lord and savior, Jesus Christ, for this accomplishment and beyond.
