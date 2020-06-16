Owen Security Solutions acquires Cartersville-based Priority One Security

Owen Security Solutions, a locally-owned and operated security and technology company, announces its recent acquisition of the Cartersville branch of Priority One Security Inc.
On June 9, Owen Security finalized the acquisition of the company and welcomed three former Priority One employees to the Owen Security team. Including the customer-base most recently acquired, Owen Security Solutions now serves more than 8,000 customers in the Northwest Georgia area.
"Our team is delighted and inspired by the acquisition of a respected competitor in the Bartow County community," said Justin Owen, president of Owen Security Solutions. "We are excited by the growth of our family-owned company and look forward to providing services to the many new customers in Cartersville and surrounding areas."
Priority One Security, a low-voltage contractor specializing in the maintenance of security and life- safety systems, was established in 1996 and will continue to serve its customers and accounts in North Carolina and South Carolina.
