"Go bold."
Billy Jensen, operating partner of Jetz Foods, says that's the phrase that will get french fries and special sauce added to any item on Del Taco's menu.
Jensen and partner Tom Getz are spearheading an effort to bring Del Taco, a company that started in California and the Western states more than 50 years ago, to North Georgia. They recently opened a Del Taco at 1203 N. Glenwood Ave., in the Kroger shopping center. The drive-thru is open from 10 a.m. to 4 a.m. every day.
"We'd hoped to be open for inside dining now. But with the increasing COVID cases, we are going to hold off until we feel it is safe," said Getz. "But we have had a tremendous response. We opened three weeks ago, and there have been cars constantly going through the line."
Jensen said they may adjust those hours after being open a few more weeks.
"But so far, we've had a strong late night, early morning business," he said.
The menu features Mexican cuisine, such as burritos, tacos and tostadas. And you can also get burgers, fries and salads.
"We offer a lot more fresh options than the typical (quick service restaurant)," said Jensen. "We've got freshly grated cheese, freshly sliced tomatoes. We make our pico de gallo in house. We grill our chicken and steak in house. We have fresh avocados. We have the speed of a (quick service restaurant), but we have the freshness of a sit-down restaurant."
The menu also features 15 items for $1 or less, from a chicken al carbon taco to a mini cheddar quesadilla to a mini churro to donut bites.
"Our dollar menu has proven to be very popular, especially with some of our late night customers," Jensen said.
The partners plan to open seven Del Taco restaurants.
"We've targeted the North Georgia/Chattanooga area," said Getz. "Dalton is a great town. Restaurants seem to do well here, so that's why we wanted to come here. Calhoun was our first location, then Rome. We are currently working on Fort Oglethorpe, which will open in August."
The Del Taco is just the latest new tenant at the shopping center. Ollie's Bargain Outlet opened in May, and Roses opened in November. Both are in the former site of the Kmart.
"Being part of a thriving shopping center is definitely a big plus for us," said Getz.
