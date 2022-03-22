Lisleni Pace knows building meaningful connections with students and families is important because she was a student who might not have succeeded herself, having grown up in a rough part of Los Angeles.
"It has to be an authentic relationship, not just a box you check," she said. "Kids need to know you care about them, and I believe they know I care about them."
Parental outreach is also valuable.
"You have no idea how many parents ask me for advice," said Pace, who has been an educator for a quarter-century. "With patience, consistency, love and prayer you will get through this."
Wherever Pace works, "you will always see her genuinely enjoy connecting with her students and families," said Audrey Williams, who observed Pace on several occasions while Williams was Whitfield County Schools' assistant superintendent for accountability and assessment for five years before retiring in November 2020. Pace "has a very interesting narrative, one of resilience and hard work."
Though Pace, who is married and has three children and five grandchildren, spoke no English when she came to America with her grandmother from Guatemala at age 7, she learned the language socially by 10, Pace said. However, academic language took longer, but she persevered with "a lot of grit and determination."
"Poverty, language (barriers), immigration status, I've been there, but there is hope," said Pace, who was an assistant principal at Eastbrook Middle School for several years before moving to Eastside Elementary School. "When you're in the middle of the storm, you don't see the light at the end of the tunnel, but making mistakes is OK as long as you learn and try to do better the next time."
Pace is a regular presence at community events, which only reinforces her connections with families, said Karey Williams, deputy superintendent for Whitfield County Schools. From the 50th birthday of "Sesame Street" celebration in the Burr Performing Arts Park to handing out books to students during the school system's summer Power Lunches program, Pace is "a great advocate for our community's early literacy initiatives, (and) her continuing work is making a difference in our community."
Pace also serves as an example to students of selecting a career in which they can take genuine pride.
"Find a job that's not a job but a passion, that you get up every day and love it," Pace advises. "This is my calling."
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.