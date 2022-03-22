Lisleni Pace, a longtime Whitfield County Schools educator, knows the challenges some of her students face, because she's lived them herself, and those experiences provide her with a deep reservoir of empathy and expectations.
"I tell them 'This might be hard, but it's not impossible,'" said Pace, who has been an educator for a quarter-century. "I've been there, done that, and both parents and students know I'm coming from a good place."
"All I want to do is help them, and I want them to know they can be anything they want to be," she added. "I'm firm, fair and friendly."
Pace, who was Eastbrook Middle School's assistant principal for several years before moving to teach at Eastside Elementary School, "works hard daily to ensure the needs of students and families are being met," said Karey Williams, deputy superintendent of Whitfield County Schools. "She dedicates much of her personal time to attend community events and let kids know how much she cares about them and their successes."
Pace's mother left an abusive marriage when Pace was 2, and her father died a few years later, just a few months after Pace's grandmother took her to Los Angeles from Guatemala.
South Central L.A. "was rough, a whole different world from Guatemala," Pace said. "What kept me going was I loved school and learning."
"School has always been my addiction, my go-to safe space," she said. "I always want to know 'Why?'", which is one of the main reasons she became an administrator after decades as a classroom teacher.
A few teachers also believed in her, which boosted her confidence. For example, her fourth-grade teacher, Mario Ruiz, had faith in her when she had little in herself.
"It's important to have at least one person in your corner," she said. "Then, come back, and help others (the way someone helped you)."
Her inner-city school didn't have a program for gifted students, so she bused to the valley for middle school, one of only a few minorities in an affluent, predominantly-white, upper-class school.
"That was very interesting, but I've always been independent," she said. "I've been on my own since I was 14."
"A wild child" outside of the classroom, Pace became pregnant at 16, and "teachers did not understand me," she said. "I didn't have anyone to guide me, to tell me the mistakes I was making, and that would have helped me, but, instead, I had to learn everything the hard way."
Her passion for knowledge kept Pace in school.
"I was eight months pregnant and still in school," she said. "I was back to take my AP (Advanced Placement) tests two days after I gave birth."
Pace was admitted to Stanford, the University of California, Los Angeles (UCLA) and the University of Southern California (USC), and she chose USC for a simple reason: the campus was within walking distance from where she lived. Her inner-city high school didn't prepare her for USC's academic rigor, she said, and she was a single mother working multiple jobs.
Her work study director, Abel Amaya, provided her with a sobering dose of reality, explaining just how much difficulty she faced, but he also recommended she forge close bonds with other students in her cohort so "we could push each other," she said. "We all stuck together, and I'm so happy we did," because she graduated with a degree in sociology.
After a stint as a case manager with teen mothers for the United Way, Pace wondered if she could have more impact by reaching youth before they become pregnant, so she changed careers into teaching, but her first assignment proved to be very difficult.
At her elementary school in South Central L.A., drive-by shootings were a regular occurrence, and a SWAT team once landed on their playground, she said.
"I got the class with kids no other teacher could handle."
Pace is grateful schools like Dalton State College prepare young people for teaching much more than any guidance she received before her first position, she said.
"I had no mentor or trainer; they just gave me the keys and the kids and said, 'Good luck.'"
Still, she connected with her charges, and Pace believes to this day relationships are key for education, which is why she fully endorses Whitfield County Schools' emphasis on building meaningful connections with students, she said: "Being kind is important, because we only have each other."
Pace's "cultural background allows her to recognize a shared understanding, which is particularly important for our Hispanic student community," as it's valuable for students to "see themselves represented in their teachers and administrators," said Audrey Williams, who observed Pace's methods during Williams' five years as Whitfield County Schools' assistant superintendent for accountability and assessment before retiring in November 2020. "She has become a role model for many students and their families, encouraging them to aspire to live 'The American Dream,' despite any challenges they may have encountered."
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.