One of Dalton’s favorite parks is going to be even more fun for visitors this summer.
For the first time, the use of paddle boards has been approved at Haig Mill Lake Park beginning May 1.
Because the lake is a drinking water reservoir the state’s Environmental Protection Division (EPD) has strict rules for the ways visitors can use the water.
The EPD recently approved the change allowing paddle boards at the lake after a request from the city of Dalton and Dalton Utilities.
A paddle board is a long, narrow buoyant board that looks similar to a surf board. The boards are stable enough for riders to stand up or kneel on while on the water.
Riders use a paddle to move the board through the water.
Non-motorized boating including kayaking was already one of the approved recreational uses for Haig Mill Lake. Fishing, hiking, picnicking, fitness training and now paddle boarding are the other approved recreational uses “in such a way to minimize human contact with the water,” according to Dalton Utilities’ reservoir management plan.
“(Paddle boarders) will still need to wear a life jacket, and if they fall they just need to get back on their board as fast as they can,” said recreation superintendent Will Chappell.
Park visitors who have their own paddle boards will be able to use them on the lake beginning May 1.
The Parks and Recreation Department is working on plans to offer paddle board rentals at the lake soon.
“We’re updating our signage and our policies and everything so everything will be all clear to go on May 1,” Chappell said. “I’m currently reaching out to different rec departments that do paddle board rentals to see what they offer so we can get some similar boards.”
“Once we do have the boards, we’ll probably also try to do some programming,” Chappell continued. “There are some rec departments that’ll lead paddle board tours or have yoga on paddle boards and stuff like that, so we might look into doing some of that as well.”
Kayak rentals will resume at Haig Mill Lake Park on May 28 and will be available through the summer months. For complete information about kayak rentals and other rules for the use of Haig Mill Lake Park, visit mydprd.com/haigmill.
