In Raymond Padrón's newest series of works, he examines his various roles in life and relationships to others through his woodcarvings of personal items, like a suit coat, biker jacket and bandanna.
The suit coat, made from yellow pine, represents his father, while the biker jacket belongs to a friend, a holster was created by his grandfather while in the military and a work glove made from cedar belonged to his father-in-law, he said.
"We were working on a project, and that cedar is his wood."
Not all the wood corresponds to the person, however, although he uses many types, from maple and ash to yellow pine and poplar, he said. His most-used wood is basswood, which "is made to be carved."
While the pieces in “Call and Response," which opened Friday at the Creative Arts Guild, are recognizable, they're not realistic or realism, he said. Only one, in fact, is roughly to scale, a red sweatshirt in honor of a business partner, who is gifted that item of clothing annually by his wife.
The red hoodie is paired in this exhibit with "Dad Hat," which represents Padrón himself, he said.
"It made sense for those two to be together."
Viewers may recognize some of these items from their own lives and/or the lives of people they know, but perspective on them can also be altered by time and events.
For example, a blue bandanna is part of this exhibition, and the bandanna "is an iconic piece — very nostalgic" — bringing to mind cowboys and/or motorcycle riders traversing the West, he said. However, he now sees the bandanna "as something used as a safety precaution" during the COVID-19 pandemic as a face covering.
A few pieces from a series he's only beginning, examining "our sense of place," are also part of this exhibition, such as seashells, leaves and discarded metal, all made from basswood, said Padrón, who has a bachelor of arts in sculpture and graphic design from Pennsylvania's Messiah College and a master of fine arts from the University of North Carolina. "As we become more mobile, we lose our deep knowledge of places, and (it becomes) hard to care" about those environments when that happens.
Though he's "local" — Padrón moved to Chattanooga in 2005 — this is his first exhibition at the Guild, but he's "a great fit," said Savannah Thomas, the Guild's director of galleries. He "expands on what people are used to seeing and thinking about" with his art, as he "explores relationships through artifacts."
“Call and Response” will be on display through Aug. 27 in Gallery FIVE20. The Guild is open from 4:30 to 7:30 p.m. on Monday; 10 a.m. to 7:30 p.m. Tuesday-Thursday; and 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Friday, while weekend gallery tours are by appointment and can be arranged by emailing savannaht@creativeartsguild.org or calling (706) 279-3129.
"My work is slow to make and slow to reveal itself," said Padrón, a native of the nation's capital's northern Virginia suburbs. "I want work people can live with and that reveals itself over time."
Woodcarving is "very time consuming," so he does "a lot of mental work" before even beginning a piece, but "I like doing the work, and the process is a big part of it for me," said Padrón, who has been an adjunct professor at several colleges and is now a teacher at Chattanooga Christian School. "Carving seems to suit me."
"There's a tradition in carving you can access, which is nice, and it's important to know the history," he said. "I lean heavily into the tradition to find new forms and new ideas."
He often uses Peach State Lumber, which delivers from Kennesaw to Chattanooga, for his wood materials, and "I never want to waste materials," he said. "We waste enough as it is (in this world.)"
"A jack of all trades," Padrón was a "master mold maker for a long time, and a certified welder and metal fabricator," he said. "I got into woodworking by doing a lot of custom furniture," and he's currently devoting most of his concentration to woodworking.
"In the art world, there is no track, and you can't expect things to work out in a certain way," he said. "You have to be adaptable and available."
