Painting collection to be exhibited at the Wright Hotel in Chatsworth

When she was left a young widow with seven children to raise, Nannie Lou Brewer Arthur simply went to painting!
Though she had no formal training, Arthur had a positive attitude, tremendous faith and a natural talent that allowed her to not only support her family but to continue painting at her Cisco home for four decades.
Several members of her family have recently donated a collection of her paintings to the Whitfield-Murray Historical Society. These paintings will be on display at the historic Wright Hotel in Chatsworth beginning with a noontime exhibition on Saturday, Dec. 4. The public is invited to the free, hour-long tour preceding the Polar Express event at the nearby Chatsworth Depot and Caboose.
Arthur was born in 1904, the daughter of Clifford and Maude Brewer of Crandall. Seasonal nature scenes and still-lifes were the usual subjects of her paintings, but she also did religious scenes such as Christ in the Garden. Examples of all are included in the collection displayed at the Wright Hotel.
She and her children walked many miles around the county selling her artwork. She sold the famous Blair household products as well, but also raised a large garden to help feed her family.
Gordon Brewer, a nephew of Arthur, initiated the project and provided funding for framing several pieces. The late Jane Arthur Pugmire, a daughter, and granddaughter Gretchen Spearman also donated paintings along with Barbara Stafford Byrd, a Brewer niece. Marcia Kendrick, an artist and retired teacher who is a member of the historical society, coordinated the exhibit.
The Wright Hotel will be decorated for Christmas and is available for rentals by calling Ralph Ausmus at (706) 695-9808.
