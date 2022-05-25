In a pair of contested races for Murray County Board of Education seats, incumbents Conrad Puryear and Kelli Reed fended off challenges from Brad Tallent and Sparky Roberts, respectively, in Tuesday's Republican primaries.
Puryear, who represents District 5 (Chatsworth), received 3,606 votes (61%) to Tallent's 2,311 votes (39%). Reed, who represents District 7 (at large), received 3,333 votes (56%) to the 2,573 votes (44%) for Roberts.
Puryear was elected to a full four-year term on the Murray County school board in June 2019 (the term started in January 2019) after having been appointed by Board of Education members to fill the vacant District 5 seat. This is the first elected office for the Southeast Whitfield High School alumnus and graduate of Lipscomb University who has lived in Murray County for more than three decades.
Reed first joined the school board in May 2017 when she was selected by the school board members over 13 other candidates to fill the unexpired term of Jackie Rogers, who moved out of the county. The Murray County High School alumna won election unopposed the following year.
Roberts was on the school board until moving out of District 1 (Ramhurst), which he represented, and resigning earlier this year. In April, Tanner Davis was appointed by the school board members to fill the District 1 seat on an interim basis until a Nov. 8 special election.
There was no contested primary for the District 6 (Spring Place) school board seat, as Republican Dewayne Powers was the only qualifier and received 4,969 votes Tuesday. Republican Heath Jones opted not to seek another term.
No Democrats qualified for any of the seats. The deadline for someone seeking to run as a write-in candidate to file and publish a notice of intent is Sept. 6, and Sept. 11 is the deadline to file an affidavit.
