After the COVID-19 pandemic prevented most robotics teams from attending in-person competitions last season, roughly three-dozen Georgia squads kicked off their 2022 FIRST (For Inspiration and Recognition of Science and Technology) robotics campaign with the 2022 Peachtree District Qualifier at the Dalton Convention Center this weekend, and North Murray High School’s team was part of the winning alliance.
“It’s great to have this in-person again, and we want these students to find their passion” in STEM (science, technology, engineering, and math), said Brian Cooksey, an adviser for The Fighting Mongooses — the robotics team from the Northwest Georgia College & Career Academy — and the director of workforce development at Shaw Industries. “I actually have four former members of The Fighting Mongooses — they’re in college, now, and all have interned at Shaw — here volunteering this weekend because they love it so much.”
“This is the last (season) of my high school robotics career, and I’m really glad we actually got here,” said Omar Martinez, a senior and captain of the Dalton Catabots, the team from Dalton High School. “It’s really good to be part of — the family aspect, meeting all the different teams, it’s an amazing experience.”
This “feels like a good place to be, a good community,” said fellow Catabots member Melissa Melendez. “It feels like everyone is alive and on their game.”
It’s “all hands on, our whole team working together enthusiastically, and morale is very (high),” said Carlos Ceballos, a member of The Fighting Mongooses, who made the playoffs at this weekend’s competition. “We cheer each other on, and everybody is helping, the whole family.”
“Back in the grove again, finally,” said Marten Hutchison, an adviser for The Fighting Mongooses, who won the Engineering Inspiration Award — which celebrates outstanding success in advancing respect and appreciation for engineering within a team’s school and community — this weekend. “It’s great to be back here with all the excitement and buzz.”
“You can definitely tell being back in competitions is so much more enjoyable,” said senior Carlos Miranda, a member of The Fighting Mongooses. “You miss being here, all this chaos; it’s stressful, and you feel tired the entire time, but it’s so, so worth it.”
North Murray sophomore Skyler Smith only joined the Mountaineers robotics team this year, so this was her first competition.
“I really like it,” she said. “It’s interesting, and I’ve really enjoyed it.”
This competition is “the only time I want to hear power tools at 8 a.m.,” John Grant Campbell — a senior at North Murray and the Mountaineers president — said with a chuckle. “We’ve had a few software issues, but every team is having those issues” prior to their season opener, and “I think we’re looking pretty good.”
“We suffered a technical glitch at the beginning of the competition which dropped us down to last place, but my team never gave up,” and was part of an alliance with teams from Marietta and Suwanee that won the competition, said adviser Kevin Henry, a teacher at North Murray.
This year’s game, Rapid React, presented by The Boeing Co., asked teams to retrieve assigned “cargo” and score it into the “hub.” Then, robots engaged with their “hangar,” which entailed climbing various rungs and/or hanging from them. The alliance with the highest score at the end of matches was the winner.
“I’m kind of nervous” to start competing, but also “confident,” Martinez said. “I feel good about ‘Humpty Dumpty,’” which the team named their robot.
Part of the benefit of competitions like this one is checking out other teams and their robots, perhaps gaining insight to help one’s own squad, said Melendez, a sophomore. “We can see, look around, and (get) ideas to use.”
The Dalton Catabots had a plan this season to garner points in both rounds of the competition, rather than pile up points in one piece and be shut out in the other, she said. “I like building, and I like working with my hands on something than can move and do things on its own.”
The Fighting Mongooses had to make a late adjustment to their robot, adding springs to address a problem with its climbing system, Hutchison said. “Necessity is the mother of invention.”
That was “a headache and a half, and we spent all day Thursday working on it,” said Miranda. “The springs in there made the weight distribution a lot better, and I’m really happy how it turned out.”
“We’ve been working about 30 days without a break,” Cooksey said of his Fighting Mongooses. “We’ve been working really hard, but all these young people here are amazing.”
On Friday morning, before starting the competition, The Fighting Mongooses had to rectify an issue with air flow, installing a flow controller to “make that a lot smoother,” Miranda said. “It’s been a roller coaster of emotions a little bit, but I’m fairly confident, and I think we’ll have a pretty successful season.”
